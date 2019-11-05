CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish School Board approved a contract Tuesday with Superintendent Keisha Netterville over objections from several members because they were unable to review it before the meeting.
Attorney Bob Hammonds said the contract only came together Tuesday during negotiations with Netterville, her attorney and the board president and vice president.
Hammonds went through the terms of the contract as members viewed a copy for the first time.
"Y'all just threw this at us," member Rufus Nesbitt argued as he introduced a substitute motion to delay action on the terms until members had a chance to review it.
Nesbitt was only supported by members Melvin Hollins and J.D. Dantzler, although Hollins later voted with the majority on the original motion to authorize President Richard Terrell and Vice President Mitch Harrell to sign the document.
The board appointed Netterville, 40, to the post in September after she served three months as acting superintendent when Carlos Sam left at the end of May.
Netterville will be paid an annual base salary of $128,000, which Hammonds said is a considerable decrease from Sam's salary.
She also is eligible to receive $500 per month for providing her own car, cellphone and residential internet service. She will be required to provide her own car insurance with a minimum liability coverage naming the School Board as an additional insured party on the policy.
She also is entitled to the other benefits afforded to other 12-month employees in the district, the contract says.
Hammonds said the language in the contract is similar to others his firm helped negotiate this year. He said Louisiana has 16 new superintendents going into the current school year.
"I believe that is a record," he said.
On other matters, the board's workers' compensation insurer, LWCC, awarded the board a check for $142,279 as a midyear dividend the company awarded because of a lower rate of claims.
The refund will help offset a decrease revenues because of a decline in student enrollment between Oct. 1, 2018, and Oct. 1, 2019. The district lost 49 students over the year.
Financial adviser Tommy LeJeune said the loss of one student costs the board $6,000 in lost state revenue.
The East Feliciana Chamber of Commerce also presented the board with a $500 check for the high school's athletic fund in memory of former Superintendent Glen Brady.
"Dr. Brady gave a lot of his time and money for the students of this parish," Harrell said in thanking the group for the donation.