CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury voted Monday to spend more than $500,000 to try a new method for repairing gravel and asphalt roads.
The jury is buying a machine called an Asphalt Zipper, along with a new front-end loader and a motorized roller.
The Asphalt Zipper moves along a road in the bucket of a front-end loader, grinding up the gravel or asphalt material and spreading it back on the road bed, while the roller follows and compacts the material. Crews often spread lime ahead of the machine to help stabilize the road's base.
Public Works Committee Chairman Jason McCray said the Asphalt Zipper, which is sold by only one company, will cost about $270,000, with the vendor accepting payments over a five-year period.
The front-end loader and roller will be purchased at the state contract prices, which are $171,209 and $109,709, respectively.
Finance Committee Chairman Chris Hall said the new machine is expected to lower the price for repairing a mile of asphalt road from $105,000 to $40,000 and allow the jury to do the work with three employees, rather than bidding it out to a contractor.
McCray said he believes the machine will be beneficial to the parish in reclaiming hard-surface roads that need repairs.
Juror Dwight Hill said he was impressed with the equipment after seeing it being operated by the St. Helena Parish Police Jury.
On another matter, the jury adopted an ordinance setting new voting precinct boundaries for use after the 2020 census is taken. The ordinance also reduces the number of precincts from 24 to 14, but they will not be used in elections this year or next.
Demographer Mike Hefner, who drew the boundaries, said the state has accepted them and will use them in drawing new, reapportioned districts for the state Senate, House of Representatives and other multi-parish political subdivisions.
The precincts also will form the basis for reapportioned Police Jury and School Board districts after the 2020 census results are released, Hefner said.
The jury also named Sheddricka Armstead to the board of commissioners for the parish Fire Protection District and Jim Moss to the Tourist Commission.