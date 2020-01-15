With students returning to school from winter break last week, we have officially reached the spring semester. With that comes the final couple of months in the basketball season. The heat is turning up, and teams are out to secure themselves a spot in this year’s playoffs.
Last week saw the Saints of West Feliciana get back into action with games against Family Christian Academy, Northeast High School and Live Oak High School. Though they suffered an 81-59 loss to Family Christian on Jan. 6, they bounced back with a win over Northeast High School, 40-32, on Jan. 9. Finally, they fought hard but still fell to Live Oak 48-36. They have been playing well, with the win over Northeast High marking their third straight home win.
Home court advantage does seem to be a big factor for this team, and they have 10 out of 11 games that are supposed to be at home to end the regular season. There’s no doubt we will see the Saints pick up some huge wins along the way and hopefully propel themselves toward the playoffs.
The girls basketball team at West Feliciana is on a similar trajectory at the moment. On Jan. 4, they scored a big tournament win over Northeast High School. That game was quite a thriller, with the Saints winning 56-54 in overtime. On Jan. 6, the girls took on Family Christian Academy and once again walked away with the win. This one was far less of a nail-biter, with West Feliciana defeating Family Christian 55-41.
The East Feliciana boys basketball team returned to consistent action right after the new year. They filled this past week with three home games against Loranger High School, St. Michael High School and Central High School. They suffered losses against both Loranger on Jan. 6 and Central on Jan. 10, but look to bounce back this week with away games against Jewel Sumner on Jan. 14, Thrive Academy on Jan. 16 and Northeast High School on Jan. 17.
The East Feliciana High School girls played two home games this past week, one against Belaire High School on Jan. 7 and one against Capitol High School on Jan. 10. The Tigers lost a well-fought game against Capitol High, but they return home today, Jan. 15, for a game against False River Academy. Hopefully we see the girls return to the win column and move forward.