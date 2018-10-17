A low-cost spay/neuter clinic for pets in East Feliciana Parish will be held Oct. 27-28 at Feliciana Veterinary Hospital, 2053 La. 10, Jackson. Saturday will be reserved for dogs, and Sunday will be reserved for cats.
The co-pay is $15 for cats and dogs less than 50 pounds or $25 for dogs over 50 pounds. To obtain an application, visit helpourpets4eternity.com or call (225) 634-7761.
The clinic is being organized by Help Our Pets 4 Eternity, created this summer by veterinarian Holly R. Wilson, of the Feliciana Veterinary Hospital, and Jeff Dorson, director of the Humane Society of Louisiana.