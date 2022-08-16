St. Francisville happenings
The West Feliciana Chamber of Commerce made several announcements in its recent newsletter, including that the St. Francisville website has been updated. Visit stfrancisville.net to see the updates.
Also, the town and parish have a series of tourism and business development videos, “Expect the Unexpected," that have been launched on the YouTube channel St. Francisville West Feliciana.
Book focuses on history of Jackson
A book premiere for "Journey to War’s Eve" will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Zachary Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 1900 Church St., Zachary. Author Michael F. Howell will speak about his newly released book "Journey to War’s Eve: An Antebellum History of Jackson, Louisiana." He will share insight into the residents who transformed an 1816 six-square courthouse village into a prosperous market town and center of learning. It is 600 pages of long years of research. Books will be available for purchase after the event. (225) 658-1850 for information.
Candidate announcements deadline
Aug. 31 is the deadline to submit a candidate announcement for the Nov. 8 election.
Announcements should be mailed to extra@theadvocate.com. A color photo of the candidate can be submitted and should be a high-resolution JPEG file sent as an attachment to the email.
All announcements must be less than 350 words and are subject to editing.
For information, call (225) 603-1998.
Council on Aging annual meeting
The East Feliciana Council on Aging will hold its annual meeting at 1 p.m. Sept. 8. The meeting will be held at 11102 Bank St., Clinton.
Council on Aging membership drive
The East Feliciana Council on Aging will hold its annual membership drive Aug. 15-26. Anyone wishing to join may stop by the office at 11102 Bank St., Clinton, or call the office at (225) 6883-9862.
Learn to break up with salt
The Break Up with Salt program helps adults at risk of or with high blood pressure learn about managing the condition through goal setting, diet, label reading, portion control and cooking. The four-part educational series will be held virtually at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12, Sept. 19, Sept. 26, and Oct. 3. Each session should last 1 to 1½ hours. The program will be conducted by Layne Langley, area nutrition agent with the LSU Agricultural Center.
This program is open to the public and is free. Call (225) 635-3614 or email lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu for information. Deadline to sign up is Sept. 5. Registration online at forms.office.com/r/mTWRREagkK
Angola Rodeo tickets
Tickets for Angola Rodeo in October went on sale Aug. 1. Call the ticket office at (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Or visit angolarodeo.com and purchase tickets.