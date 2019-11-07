Billy Poche has reportedly resigned from his post as the fire chief of Slaughter, according to WBRZ-TV.

The report says Poche sent a letter to the mayor Wednesday night, stating "It’s time for the young people to step in."

The resignation comes months after Poche was allegedly punched by a local police officer in a gas station parking lot.

Officer Danny Coy Hobgood was arrested on a count of simple battery after a bystander caught the incident on camera. He resigned from the Slaughter Police Department shortly after his arrest.

Poche had been serving as fire chief in East Feliciana since 2016.

WBRZ says the 47-year-old former chief was offered another job that will involve some travel and he looks forward to stepping into his new role.