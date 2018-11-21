Thursday-Friday
Closed for Thanksgiving holiday.
Monday
Menu: Beef patty with pepper and onion gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, white dinner roll, fudge snack cake
Exercise Class/Birthday Party: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Tuesday
Menu: Sausage and pinto beans with rice, seasoned turnip greens, pickled beets, cornbread, Mandarin oranges
Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Wednesday
Menu: Barbecue chicken, baked beans, Normandy-blend vegetables, whole-wheat bread, chocolate chip cookie
Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Thursday, Nov. 29
Menu: Beef macaroni with tomato sauce, mixed vegetables, green garden salad with dressing, whole-wheat bread, peach crisp
Devotional Time: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.
The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.