Here's the schedule for the East Feliciana Council on Aging, at 11102 Bank St., in Clinton.

March 16

Devotional talk: 11:15 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.

March 17

Bingo: 10:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.

March 18

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.

Tai Chi Exercise Class: noon

March 19

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.

Tai Chi Exercise Class: noon

March 20

Bingo: 10:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.

Transportation 

Transportation is provided to all residents of East Feliciana Parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday. Free transportation is being provided for anyone of any age that needs to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride.