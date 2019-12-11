While the LSU Tigers continue to roll on toward a national championship, football season has sadly come to an end in both East and West Feliciana. Like with any season, it had its ups and downs, but it sure was a fun ride. Let’s take a look back and see how the high school football teams of the Felicianas fared in the fall of 2019.
Starting with the Knights of Slaughter Community Charter School, it was a season marked by growth and gradual improvement. While the final regular season record of 2-7 and a loss in the first round of the playoffs may not reflect it, I would say that this was also a very important season for the Knights. A year after going 5-6 in the regular season and winning the first playoff game in school history, a lot was expected from the team this season. Unfortunately, the combination of an incredibly tough schedule and institution of a new coaching staff created a big bump in the road. That, of course, is absolutely to be expected at any school, much less a new and growing one like Slaughter Charter.
The most important thing about this season was not the win-loss record. Instead, it was the improvement shown in each game, especially in the realm of offensive production. As the season progressed, the offense definitely found its footing, which is something I’m sure they can build on during the offseason. The future is nothing if not bright for a very young team.
Next, we have West Feliciana High School. Going 2-8 and not making the cut for the playoffs meant a very disappointing season for the Saints, the same team that won the state championship in 2017 and managed to go .500 in 2018. Of course, things change. Players come and go and the ups and downs are expected. This team was much younger than either of the two previous teams, and I still believe that this group could have a pretty high ceiling.
It also did not help the team that their head coach, Robb Odom, was ill early in the season and was not able to coach for the rest of it. You also have to take into account that West Feliciana plays in one of the toughest districts in the state, going against powerhouses like Madison Prep and University Lab every year. You put all that into whatever formula you like and no matter what it meant a tough road for the Saints in 2019. Much like Slaughter Charter, West Feliciana did show improvement throughout the season, finally getting the offense into stroke around midseason.
Two of Zachary's biggest breakout stars from the season, Neno Lemay and Antonio Haile, will return, as will starting quarterback Bennett Clement and utility player Nyjal Kelly. With those four young men as cornerstones of next year’s team, I doubt we see anything but improvement from the Saints in 2020.
East Feliciana quietly put together a very solid season in 2019. They started the year off hot in a comeback win over arch rival West Feliciana. After they followed that up with a convincing win over St. Helena, it seemed like the Tigers were off to the races. A trend from last season that unfortunately continued was their struggles on the road. While not nearly as bad as last season, the Tigers still did drop 2 out of 4 games they played away from home, not counting the second round playoff loss to Many High School. However, I will say that the dominant road win over Capitol was both encouraging and impressive. Overall, this is a program that has continuously improved each year and I cannot see that trend going anywhere in 2020.
Finally, we come to the most successful team of the parishes in 2019, Silliman Institute. After dropping 2 of the 4 games to start the season, the Wildcats would not be stopped for the rest of the regular season to finish 8-2 with a first round bye in the playoffs. In the same season, they also managed to dominate and knock off the defending state champions, Adams County Christian. While there were a ton of young men on that team who made a big impact, it simply cannot be overstated how important the duo of Brock Berthelot and Jacks Jackson were to this team. The talent that those two guys have and the ability to make plays both together or individually made them comfortably the most dynamic duo in at least the whole district.
While they are losing both top stars in 2020, Silliman is a team on the rise. They may have come up short in a rematch against ACCS in the second round of the playoffs, but you also cannot overstate how hard it is to beat the same team twice in one season. They’re not going anywhere in 2020, and I’ll be shocked if we don’t continue to see the Wildcats inch towards that coveted state title in the years to come.