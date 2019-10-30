Thursday

Menu: Halloween Special — Roast pork with gravy, macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, strawberry-kiwi juice, pecan pie

Health Fair - Gonzales: East Feliciana offices closed

Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana Council on Aging

Friday

Menu: Chicken salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread, spinach salad with ranch, orange, banana pudding

Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Movie: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Monday

Menu: Chicken and sausage jambalaya, winter blend vegetables, candied sweet potatoes, white bread, marshmallow snack cake

Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Line Dance: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Tuesday

Menu: Beef tips with brown rice, spinach romaine salad with ranch, green beans with peppers, whole-wheat bread, margarine, fruit and grain bar

Games/Cancer Services Deliver: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Health Issues: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Wednesday

Menu: Ham and lima beans with rice, carrot raisin salad, steamed spinach, cornbread, margarine, grape juice

Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Game Day: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

Nov. 7

Menu: Turkey salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread, lettuce and tomato, orange, chocolate bar

Exercise Class/Blood Pressure Checks: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana

The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.

The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.

