Thursday
Menu: Halloween Special — Roast pork with gravy, macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, strawberry-kiwi juice, pecan pie
Health Fair - Gonzales: East Feliciana offices closed
Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana Council on Aging
Friday
Menu: Chicken salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread, spinach salad with ranch, orange, banana pudding
Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Movie: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Monday
Menu: Chicken and sausage jambalaya, winter blend vegetables, candied sweet potatoes, white bread, marshmallow snack cake
Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Line Dance: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Tuesday
Menu: Beef tips with brown rice, spinach romaine salad with ranch, green beans with peppers, whole-wheat bread, margarine, fruit and grain bar
Games/Cancer Services Deliver: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Health Issues: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Wednesday
Menu: Ham and lima beans with rice, carrot raisin salad, steamed spinach, cornbread, margarine, grape juice
Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Game Day: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Nov. 7
Menu: Turkey salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread, lettuce and tomato, orange, chocolate bar
Exercise Class/Blood Pressure Checks: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.
The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.