The 2021 regular season came to an end Friday, but not without its fair share of fireworks.
Speaking of fireworks, that is exactly what we saw as the East Feliciana Tigers hosted Northeast High School and lit up the scoreboard all night long, with East Feliciana winning 49-0.
The Tigers finish the regular season at 4-5. It is a frustrating record for a team that came so close against Dunham a couple of weeks ago and in their first meeting with Episcopal at the beginning of the season, but the Tigers have impressed in multiple areas throughout the season despite circumstances such as the entire first month of their schedule being thrown into whack by Hurricane Ida. The offense, in particular, has been a place where East Feliciana have shined all season long, never scoring less than 13 points even in a loss. The defense has also impressed, recording multiple shutouts as well as holding teams like Capitol High School to only six points. What truly characterizes this team as a whole is their willingness to fight and keep fighting, a quality that coach Darius Matthews has to be more than proud of.
West Feliciana capped off its regular season with a big win over Baker High School, 36-12. The Saints move to 5-5 to end the regular season. The win sees the Saints finish the season in dead center of the district rankings. However, the most important thing to note is just how much this Saints team has improved throughout the 2021 season.
From losing 56-6 in the impromptu season opener against Zachary High School, the Saints have done nothing but get better in each and every game. Close losses against Brusly, Madison Prep and Parkview seemed to only serve as motivation for a Saints team that won three straight right off the back. The team also gave undefeated district champs U-High one of their toughest fights of the season last week before capping everything off with a win this week. Much like we covered with East Feliciana, this West Feliciana team can be best characterized by the heart they have shown all season long.
Slaughter Charter had a not-so-joyous end to its regular season, losing the matchup with Southern Lab 41-0. Despite dropping the final two games by a considerable margin, it has been nothing if not a roaring success of a 2021 season for Slaughter Charter and first-year head coach Scooter Myers. The team finish the regular season at 6-3, the best record in the program’s albeit short history with the only real surprising blip coming in a loss at Northeast High School. To characterize Slaughter Charter’s 2021 regular season as anything but a success would be nothing short of parody.
The playoffs should be one fun ride for sure.