CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury, meeting Monday with only a few people in the audience, tabled a recommendation to turn an expensive piece of road repair machinery back to its vendor.
The jury’s public works and finance committees had discussed sending an Asphalt Zipper machine back to the company because of concerns that it will not do the job jurors envisioned when they agreed to buy it last August.
The $270,000 machine was delivered in December but has not been used in a demonstration project because of wet road conditions in recent months. The machine rests in the bucket of a front-end loader and grinds up the surface of a road, mixes that material with soil cement and spreads the mixture for compaction by a heavy-duty roller that follows behind it.
The jury bought a front-end loader for $171,209 and the roller for $109,709, according to figures released in August.
Jurors authorized Parish Manager Joseph Moreau and Public Works Chairman Jason McCray to set up a demonstration project with the vendor, provided the company will agree to take it back if the jury does not like the results of the demonstration.
Juror Richard Oliveaux said he believes the machine will be useful for short stretches of road repairs, while Juror Chris Hall said a key to a successful job will be having the proper amount of soil cement available when it is used.
Jurors also voted to discontinue a $200,000 contract with a company that sprays roadsides with herbicides, but they immediately started having second thoughts and may elect to spray roadsides on a limited basis. Several jurors are adamant that they do not want the herbicide applied in their districts.
Moreau, who also is the parish’s homeland security director, outlined the steps he has taken to minimize the exposure of parish employees to persons carrying the novel coronavirus, especially those who are older than 60 or have other underlying health conditions.
The steps include putting part of the jury office building off-limits to visitors, including jurors.
“There’s no more coming through the back door,” he said.
Jury President Louis Kent and Moreau signed an emergency declaration Monday regarding the current fight to contain the spread of the virus, and Moreau said the guidelines being issued by the federal and state governments are fluid and could change by the day.
He said he hopes to see a testing site set up in the parish in the near future.