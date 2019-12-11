Jackson Elementary students compete in Girls on the Run 5K Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Dec 11, 2019 - 3:25 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter SMS Email Jackson Elementary School students Chloe Hayes, Jolie Guillory, Trystan Williams, Mariah Wilkinson, E’Rionna Goss, Taelyn Williams, Lawreyn Carr and Da’Vonne Williams recently completed the Girls on the Run 5K in Baton Rouge. Provided photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save A group of Jackson Elementary School students recently completed the Girls on the Run 5K in Baton Rouge. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email