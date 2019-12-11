girls run.jpg

Jackson Elementary School students Chloe Hayes, Jolie Guillory, Trystan Williams, Mariah Wilkinson, E’Rionna Goss, Taelyn Williams, Lawreyn Carr and Da’Vonne Williams recently completed the Girls on the Run 5K in Baton Rouge.

 Provided photo

