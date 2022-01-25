The 2022 Feliciana Livestock Show, with Feliciana parishes 4-H and FFA members, was held Jan. 12-15.
Jan. 12 was drop-off day for animals that were shown in the annual mini-farm Jan. 13, a chance for area school children to meet animals.
Pigs were shown in competition the morning of Jan. 14, and after lunch, sheep and goats were the stars. The morning of Jan. 15, dairy cows were shown in the main barn, followed by beef cattle. In the Green Barn, rabbits and poultry were center stage.
All members had to return the afternoon of Jan. 15 to help clean up the property.
All livestock members get to head to the South Central District Livestock Show, Feb. 3-5, at Lamar Dixon Expo Center, Gonzales.
The district competition includes Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Lafourche, Terrebonne and West Feliciana parishes.
Buckle winners in the Feliciana show include:
Cattle
- Supreme Heifer: Hollis McGraw, East Feliciana
- Supreme Bull: Jonathon Meredith, West Feliciana
- Supreme Mini Heifer: Ashleigh Godke, West Feliciana
- Supreme Mini Bull: Emma Bush, West Feliciana
- Grand Champion Market Steer: Bodie Triche, West Feliciana
- Beef Showmanship Champion: Gauge Metz, West Feliciana
- Supreme Dairy: Landry Brouillette, West Feliciana
- Dairy Showmanship Champion: Emma Knight, East Feliciana
Pigs
- Supreme Breeding Gilt: Emma Bush, West Feliciana
- Grand Champion Market Hog: Emma Bush, West Feliciana
- Reserve Champion Market Hog: Whitley Wilson, East Feliciana
- Swine Champion Showman: Emma Bush, West Feliciana
Sheep
- Supreme Ewe: Luke Robinson, East Feliciana
- Supreme Ram: Seth Robinson, East Feliciana
- Sheep Showmanship Champion: Seth Robinson, East Feliciana
Goats
- Supreme Dairy Buck: Rebecca Stringer, East Feliciana
- Supreme Dairy Doe: Grady Hill, East Feliciana
- Supreme Market Goat: John Thomas Ritchie, West Feliciana
- Supreme Meat Buck: Presley Rayburn, West Feliciana
- Supreme Meat Doe: Logan Welch, West Feliciana
- Goat Showmanship Champion: Shelbie Welch, West Feliciana
Rabbits
- Grand Champion Meat Pen: Andrew Godke, West Feliciana
- Reserve Champion Meat Pen: Ashleigh Godke, West Feliciana
- Best in Show: William Bergeron, West Feliciana
- Best Opposite: Drew Parnell, East Feliciana
- Rabbit Showmanship Champion: Abigail Little, West Feliciana
Poultry
- Best of show: Luke Robinson, East Feliciana
- Overall showmanship: Cayley Delaney, West Feliciana
- Broiler buckle: Michael Corlew, West Feliciana
- Champion standard: Tenley Troxclair, East Feliciana
- Reserve standard: Ally Perry, East Feliciana
- Champion bantam: Luke Robinson, East Feliciana
- Reserve bantam: Michael Corlew, West Feliciana
- Poultry Showmanship Champion: Caylen Delaney, West Feliciana
“I love livestock. It is one of my favorite 4-H projects,” Katlin Lucas, West Feliciana 4-H agent, said. “It teaches our youth responsibility, accountability and teaches them that even if you win or lose, it’s the journey that counts.
“Most of these youth raise their animals from start to finish, and that teaches them so much about how the real world works. The livestock project teaches many life skills and provides our youth with a lot of fun memories,” she said.