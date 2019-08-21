“We thrive not when we’ve done it all, but when we still have more to do.”
After reading this quote by Harvard University Assistant Professor Sarah Lewis, Acting Superintendent of East Feliciana Public Schools Keisha Netterville developed the theme “Thriving with Purpose” as the district’s guiding light for the 2019-20 school year.
After a districtwide staff convocation, the employees of East Feliciana Public Schools are ready to thrive with purpose and help their students do the same, according to a news release.
Netterville and her team welcomed back nearly 300 employees at the event Aug. 6. The event included a celebration of several employees for their achievements during the 2018-19 school year.
School administrators identified three teachers at their respective schools who had increased student achievement through their implementation of best instructional practices. Support employees were recognized for outstanding workmanship and consistent efforts to ensure that all schools operate effectively and efficiently in meeting the needs of all students.
Netterville joined East Feliciana Parish School Board President Richard Terrell in recognizing four well-deserving retirees for their service to the school district. Retirees recognized were Martha Davis, paraprofessional; Jessie Dunn, bus driver; James Ringo, bus driver; and Melanie Leitz, special education teacher.
The employees were entertained and greeted by the East Feliciana High School cheerleaders under the direction of high school teacher Adia Jones. They also enjoyed a cover of the classic hit “Wake Up Everybody,” sung by high school teacher and baseball coach Clinton Pullen.
Netterville delivered a powerful message to the staff titled, “How Do You Define Success?”
To wrap up the day, employees were entertained by the East Feliciana High Dancing Dolls. The group, under the leadership of teacher Bianca Rogers, danced to music performed by members of the Southern University Marching Band. Then, the Jackson Elementary IMPACT Step Team, led by teacher Qua’-Shaun Henning, motivated the crowd with its dance and step routines.
To learn about the district’s continued efforts to help every child thrive with purpose, follow @eastfelschools on Twitter or visit facebook.com/eastfelicianapublicschools.