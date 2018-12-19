Red Stick Bowl has Feliciana flavor
On Saturday, top high school football players from around the Baton Rouge metro area competed in Baton Rouge’s premier high school all-star game, the 17th annual Red Stick Bowl.
Slaughter Charter Knights competing for the Patriots team included defensive back Da’Marco Goss and Damiquin Minor. Coach Devyn Baker, of Slaughter Charter, served as a defensive assistant for the Patriots and previously played in the 2007 Red Stick Bowl after completing his senior season at Zachary.
East Feliciana Tigers offensive lineman Javontae Barnes and Jon’Trellis Goudeau played for the opposing Eagles.
Silliman Wildcat wide receiver Ben LeJeune also suited up and played for the Patriots in the bowl. LeJeune and Silliman teammate Brooks Kelly played in the MAIS All Star game on Nov. 30 in Jackson, Mississippi.
Football players from teams in the Felicianas have a history of taking home individual awards at the Red Stick game, which is impressive considering the teams are compiled of players from 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, and 5A. The 2017 game saw East Feliciana’s Cedric Anderson named the best defensive back for his team and Maleek Chriss, of East Feliciana, win a Drew Brees Foundation $500 education scholarship.
In 2016, Wardell Coleman, of East Feliciana, was named his team’s best defensive lineman. East Feliciana receiver Tekemian Ceaser was named to the Red Stick Bowl All-Decade team based on his performance in 2010 that set a receiving record with 5 receptions for 127 yards and 2 touchdowns.
The 2018 version of the game saw the Patriots team that included Goss, Minor, LeJeune, and coach Devyn Baker defeat the Eagles 15-14. Damiquin Minor was awarded one of the Drew Brees Foundation $500 education scholarships.
Early season struggles for Feliciana teams in winter sports
The start of the winter sports season for basketball and soccer has not been particularly kind to most of the teams in the Felicianas. At the time of writing the East Feliciana Tigers girls were still searching for their first victory of the 2018-2019 season and East Feliciana boys were working through a 3-7 early season start.
On the other side of Thompson Creek, things are slightly better with the Saints boys opening with a win over East Feliciana and a 2-4 record so far in the young basketball season.
The Lady Saints basketball team sports a 10-6 record as the winter break nears and was riding a four-game winning streak at the time of writing.
The West Feliciana Saints boys soccer team goes into the Christmas break with a 3-3-1 record and the Lady Saints enter the break with a 3-4-1 record.
Postseason honors continue for Feliciana athletes
District coaches recently released their All-District teams for the 2018 season. First Team All-District 6-3A football players from West Feliciana were Taylor Casteel (offensive and defensive line), Clayton Howard (athlete), Aidan Holland (punter), O’Koryea Anderson (linebacker), Khiry Morrison (defensive back), and Olonzo Jackson (flex player). Second Team All-District performers for the Saints were Clayton Howard (running back), Khiry Morrison (wide receiver), Chris Emery (offensive line), and Olonzo Jackson (defensive back).
First Team All-District 7-2A football players from East Feliciana were D’Andre Pain (running back), Cordarius Wright (offensive line), Caleb Anderson (athlete), Ja’Vontrae Barnes (defensive line), Rodriguez London (linebacker), and Richard Davis (defensive back). Second Team All-District performers for the Tigers were Richard Davis (wide receiver), Jon’Trellis Goudeau (offensive line), Delvin Whitaker (linebacker), and Darren Taylor (defensive back).