Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville and the East Feliciana Parish School Board recognized East Feliciana Public Schools Students of the Month at the board’s meeting Feb. 1.
These students include Madison Williams, Quad Area Head Start; Trinitee Causey, Clinton Elementary School; Cory Wilson, Jackson Elementary School; Ryleigh Williams, Slaughter Elementary School; Brianna Leggett, East Feliciana Middle School; and Maegan Davis, East Feliciana High School.
“We are proud to recognize the hard work and achievement of each of these students and their families,” Netterville said. “Our students are the reason we have homegrown pride in East Feliciana Public Schools.”