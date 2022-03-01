Fire ban lifted
The statewide ban on private burning, issued Feb. 15, was rescinded as of 4 p.m. Feb. 23.
Strong Women classes available
A new session of Strong Women, a research-based strength training program, will be offered by the West Feliciana Parks & Recreation Department starting Tuesday, March 8. Both morning and evening classes will be available: Tuesday and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday and Fridays at 8:15 a.m. The morning classes are followed by optional floor sessions which focus on core muscles.
Classes will be held at the West Feliciana Community Center, at 10498 La. 965, St. Francisville.
Research shows that a program of strength training improves muscle strength and bone density, and reduces falls, improves arthritis symptoms and increases flexibility. That is especially important for midlife and older women who often see declines in many of these functions with age.
For information on registration, equipment needs or other questions about the Strong Women program, contact Pam Myers, instructor, by email at sagittar1953@gmail.com or by phone at (225) 635-4878.
Market open Saturday
The Clinton Main Street Community Market will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Vendors are needed. Email clintonmainstreetcommunitymarket@gmail.com to join the list.
Audubon gala tickets available
A limited number of tickets are on sale for the “Audubon under the Oaks — A Bicentennial Gala.” The Friends of Oakley will hold the event rain or shine to celebrate the John James Audubon’s time in West Feliciana 200 years ago. The event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 2 at the Audubon State Historic Site, 1788 La. 965, St. Francisville. Tickets are $75 per person, and quantities are limited to 200 maximum. Hard-copy tickets for the gala at Audubon State Historic Site can be purchased at the Bank of St. Francisville, 5700 Commerce St.; or the West Feliciana Historical Society and Museum, 11757 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville. Tickets online are at bontempstix.com and Osher Lifelong Learning at LSU.
For information, call Audubon State Historic Site at (225) 635-3739 or go to www.lastateparks.com/historic-sites/audubon-state-historic-site.
Fly-in planned at Airpark
The Feliciana Airpark LA3 will hold its Spring Fly-in beginning at 10 a.m. March 12. Activities include 11 a.m. barbecue chicken for $5, 2 p.m. first LA3 poker run at $100 a team, 6 p.m. jambalaya dinner $10, and 6:30 p.m. bonfire on the South Ramp. RV camping is available.
Save the date
March 24: Vibes in the Ville, St. Francisville
March 25-26: Sixth Tunica Hills Music Fest and Jam
June 11: "The Day the War Stopped" reenactment will start 8 a.m. in St. Francisville. Visit https://tinyurl.com/yc2hnbfk.