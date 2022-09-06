New library programs
The West Feliciana Parish Library is launching several new programs.
Baby Monday is a once-a-month session for parents of a child up to 24 months old to allow the child play time while having coffee and talking with other adults. The program starts at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12. No registration is needed.
An interactive exhibit called Thinking Money for Kids is now open. A related event will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The book “Bunny Money” by Rosemary Wells will be read followed by a reception for the exhibit. A related website is at https://tm4k.ala.org/.
Also, the library has added Northstar Digital Literacy to its online offerings at wfplibrary.org. Available 24/7, the program allows participants to test their digital skills and then offers slow-paced lessons. During library hours, staff can help or participants can sign up for guided sessions. Call (225) 635-3364. Upcoming sessions are from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, is a computer basics assessment, and Sept. 21 is internet Basics.
OLLI Coffee to talk about weather
The Felicianas chapter of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at LSU will feature Jay Grymes, chief meteorologist at WAFB-TV, at a coffee event Sept. 13. Grymes will review weather history, trends and outlook for the state of Louisiana and take questions. The event is from 10 a.m. to noon at First Baptist Church, St. Francisville. Osher Lifelong Learning Institute is for adults 50 and older.
Gospel music event will also take back prescriptions
A prescription take back event is set for noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Mt. Gideon Activity Center, 7386 Battle Road, Ethel. The Mt. Gideon Baptist Church Youth Gospel Fest 2022 will be held at the same time. Free food, music, games and prizes will be available.
Hunter safety class planned
A hunter safety course sponsored by the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at Jackson VFW Hall, 3699 La. 10, Jackson. Attendance is required for both days. Participants can preregister at louisianaoutdoors.com/events/191852 or call (225) 683-8563 with questions.
Council on Aging annual meeting
The East Feliciana Council on Aging will hold its annual meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at 11102 Bank St., Clinton.
Lane Foundation to host annual golf tournament
The Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation’s fifth annual golf tournament will be Oct. 28 at Beaver Creek Golf Course in Zachary with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
Registration is underway. Entry fee is $500 per team or $125 per golfer and includes golf cart, course fee, driving range balls, gift bag and refreshments and food along the course. Various sponsorships are available, with all proceeds benefiting Lane’s Healthcare Heroes.
For team registration or sponsorship information, visit lanermc.org or call (225) 658-6699.