On Nov. 22, members of Phillip's Masonic Lodge No. 238 and Progressive Chapter of OES of Clinton presented the East Feliciana Council on Aging with turkeys and fruit baskets for COA attendees.
Masonic groups present turkeys and fruit to the East Feliciana Council on Aging
Community News Staff
