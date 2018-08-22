Menus are subject to change. Extra choices are on sale daily.
Thursday
East Feliciana
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, toast, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Oven-baked chicken, seasoned rice, glazed sweet potatoes, green beans, fruit salad, roll, milk
West Feliciana
Menus unavailable for rest of week
Friday
East Feliciana
Breakfast: French toast sticks, syrup, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Codfish fillet, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, broccoli, mixed fruit, sliced bread, milk
Monday
East Feliciana
Breakfast: Pancakes, syrup, mixed fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken/sausage jambalaya, black-eyed peas, carrot sticks, pineapple tidbits, cornbread, milk
Tuesday
East Feliciana
Breakfast: Cherry-filled pastry, applesauce, juice, milk
Lunch: Sliced turkey ham, macaroni and cheese, steamed spinach, mixed vegetables, pear slices, roll, milk
Wednesday
East Feliciana
Breakfast: Grits, toast, sausage patty, apple half, juice, milk
Lunch: Tortilla chips, beef taco meat, taco salad cup, salsa cup, shredded cheese, seasoned corn, apple half, milk
Aug. 30
East Feliciana
Breakfast: Banana, muffin, yogurt, pears, juice, milk
Lunch: Pork roast, Steamed brown rice, brown gravy, steamed broccoli, seasoned carrots, mandarin oranges, roll, milk