Get a COVID-19 vaccination in East Feliciana
The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury, Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Louisiana National Guard and area first responders, with support from RKM Primary Care, will host drive-up vaccination events around the parish.
Nobody will be turned down and this will be as streamlined a process as possible. Participants will park, come inside and fill out the required form, receive their vaccinations and wait the 15-minute required observation period.
The same process will be repeated at the same locations three weeks later for the second dose. The Pfizer brand will be used.
Vaccinations will be available:
Aug. 25-26 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Slaughter Fire Department, 819 E. Railroad Ave., Slaughter
Aug. 27-28 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Jackson Fire Department, 1631 Charter St., Jackson
COVID-19 testing and vaccines
RKM Primary Care is testing daily from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays; to 5 p.m. Fridays; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Appointments are encouraged. RKM will host a vaccine event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 28 at the Clinton location, 11990 Jackson St., Clinton. The Moderna vaccine is offered daily by appointment. Call (225) 683-5292 to schedule an appointment.
Sign up now for soccer
West Feliciana Parish Parks and Recreation Soccer registration is open through Friday, Aug. 27. Go to the www.wfprec.com and click Register Now. To create a new account, register over the phone at (225) 784-8447. Also call that number if you have multiple children playing to receive the discount.
Registration is $65. Practices start the week of Sept. 7 and the season runs Sept. 28 to Oct. 26. Games will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Coaches will let parents know the date and time of the first practice.
Academy practices are 6 p.m. Aug. 31 for Mudbugz (3-year-olds) on Field 1F, pre-K/kindergarten on Field 1E and 1st/2nd grade — Field 1A; 6 p.m. Sept. 2 for 3rd/4th grade on Field 2A and 5th/6th grade on Field 2B. Children are to attend the correct practice for their age.
People interested in coaching should contact ehoffmann@wfparish.org.
Solitude Healthy Communities forum
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Healthy Communities Forum that was scheduled for Aug. 26 at the Galilee Baptist Church in Solitude has been postponed. Organizers hope to reschedule for October. Call (225) 635-3614 or email Layne Langley at lalangely@agcenter.ls.edu for information.
Break Up With Salt
LSU Ag Center Nutrition Agent Layne Langley will offer Break Up with Salt on Mondays Sept. 13, 20 and 27 and Oct. 4. Two time options are available — 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The class will meet at LSU AGCenter West Feliciana Parish, 10032 West Feliciana Parkway, St. Francisville. Deadline to register is Sept. 3 at https://forms.office.com/r/9RhsJPwqiY/. For information, call (225) 635-3614.
East Feliciana Council on Aging closed
The East Feliciana Council on Aging has closed once again due to the resurgence of the coronavirus throughout Louisiana. It will be closed until further notice.
However, transportation is still being provided to all East Feliciana residents for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge Parish Monday through Friday. Seniors ride free of charge. Transportation is provided daily for residents of any age to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride for this.
Schedules and policies changing quickly
With the recent COVID-19 surge, many organizations have adjusted policies about mask wearing. Some activities are being canceled. Carry a mask with you to accommodate these changes and call ahead to make sure events are still being held.
Activities to remember
Hands-free CPR classes: At West Feliciana Hospital the first Friday of every month at 10 a.m. The next classes are Sept. 3 and Oct. 1. To register for this free class, contact the hospital at (225) 635-2443 or visit wfph.org.
Free Live Music in Parker Park: Sept. 23, Ernest Scott and Funk Children; and Oct. 28, Florida Street Blowhards
Yellow Leaf Arts Festival: Oct. 30-31 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Parker Park.