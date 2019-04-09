CLINTON — East Feliciana Parish Police Juror Dwight Hill said Tuesday he wants the Police Jury to move ahead with renovating the jury's offices to better serve the public.
Hill, chairman of the jury's Buildings and Properties Committee, said he will announce at Monday's regular jury meeting that the project will get back on track after a delay of several months.
The jury put the renovation work to the side after Sheriff Jeff Travis approached them about buying a vacant building on Clinton's main street that once served as a furniture store. The jury purchased the property for $125,000 and was scheduled to take possession later in the week, Parish Manager Sonya Crowe said.
Since then, Travis has not approached the jury with a plan to fund renovations of the building to make it usable as offices for his detectives and other criminal section employees.
Hill said the jury included $100,000 in this year's budget to renovate the jury office and has paid a deposit to an architectural firm to draw the plans.
The jury shares space in a Marston Street building with the parish assessor, but the area used for jury meetings has an intruding counter and an overhead structure that blocks the view of members of the public who attend the meetings.
Crowe said she does not consider the space functional because spectators complain that they cannot hear and their vision is blocked by the counter.
Crowe said she envisions installing a wall across the south of the room, near the entrance door, and putting a service opening for the public to conduct business with jury employees.
The remainder of the room would have a podium and electronic equipment for amplifying and recording the meetings, along with seating for the audience.
Hill said a preliminary estimate of the renovation costs was $50,000, but the remainder of the budgeted amount could be used for electronics and other equipment.
Crowe also said she will reach out to Travis to discuss any suggestions he may have for paying for the renovations to his new office.
An early estimate of the project was $275,000, she said.
Hill and Juror Glen Kent also discussed the need for budgeting money for maintaining the parish's inventory of 11 buildings, including the antebellum courthouse, which is insured for $2.25 million.
Crowe said a list of maintenance needs for the courthouse has been prepared.
"We have some pretty big items there," she said.