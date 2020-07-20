CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury office will be closed until Tuesday, July 28, because of concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Police Jury also canceled its meeting that had been set for July 20, according to announcements issued last week.
The notices said anyone needing immediate assistance with jury-related business may contact Yamesha Harris at (225) 715-6524 or by email at yamesha.efparish@gmail.com.
For questions regarding planning and zoning issues, logging permits or household garbage collection, contact Mendy Jenkins at (225) 244-2058 or mendy.efparish@gmail.com.
For questions about building permits or building inspections, contact Joni Stone at (225) 244-4466 or joni.efparish@gmail.com.