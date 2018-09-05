Cross country season starts at the West Feliciana Sports Park
The cross country season began on Sept. 1 with the annual West Feliciana Cross Country Relay at the West Feliciana Sports Park. Middle and High School competitors competed in a unique kick-off to the season that features a relay.
The baton for the relay is selected by the competitors, which makes the run even more interesting, with the batons placed on a stage and judged at the end of the race by the parents in attendance. The winning team is even awarded T-shirts.
I personally saw a golf club being waved about as a likely baton for the West Feliciana Middle School team. West Feliciana cross country Coach Nick Smith indicated that, “you can use it as long as you don’t swing it at anybody.”
The park was packed for the event and coach Smith noted that, “we usually have between 15 and 18 high schools and seven middle schools. It’s a little different with the relay. Some coaches like doing something different and some like a straight race.”
Each leg of the relay runs 1.5 miles (high school) or 1.2 miles (middle school) on a course that traverses through the park and includes about a half mile of “the Beast.” Coach Smith notes that “It is just a fun way to kick-off the season, the course is shorter, but it’s tough with a steep 100-yard uphill run.”
West Feliciana middle school fielded two girls teams that finished 8th and 12th, and three boys teams that finished ninth, eleventh and fourteenth. The West Feliciana high school girls finished 11th. The West Feliciana high school boys fielded three teams that finished 6th, 15th, and 22nd.
The West Feliciana middles school, junior varsity, and varsity cross country teams will be competing next at the Episcopal meet at Highland Road on September 8.
Last week’s football results
In the battle of the Felicianas, the West Feliciana Saints were victorious over the East Feliciana Tiger by a score of 23 to 6. Coach Robb Odom commented that, “I was very pleased with a win in a big rivalry game, but we need to clean up our mistakes and keep getting better.” The Slaughter Charter Knights fought hard but came up short (24-18) against the District 6-1A East Iberville Tigers at home. After two straight road games (both wins) the Silliman Wildcats found themselves on the losing side (19-28) at home against the Bowling Green Buccaneers. The Buccaneers came in hot after hanging 45 points on the score board against their previous opponents and Wildcats defense kept them below their average.
Sept. 7 – Feliciana Football Matchups
The Saints are back at home to take on the Livonia Wildcats who will challenge the Saints defense as they hung 54 points on Avoyelles last week. The East Feliciana Tigers will be on the road for the next two weeks including a road trip to play the St. Helena Hawks. The Slaughter Charter Knights will have their hands full as they travel across the river to take on the 4A Northside Vikings in Lafayette Friday. The Silliman Wildcats will be home Friday against the Oak Forest Academy Yellow Jackets.
Volleyball schedule
The Lady Saints and Lady Knights will have a busy upcoming volleyball schedule. The Lady Saints will participate in a varsity tournament on Sept. 9 at Dutchtown and travel for freshmen, junior varsity, and varsity road games at Denham Springs on Sept. 10 and Zachary on September 12. The Lady Knights will be at St. Helena for junior varsity and varsity action on Sept. 11 and home for a varsity game against Louisiana School for the Deaf on Sept. 13.