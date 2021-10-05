The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury approved the preliminary layout Monday of another large subdivision off La. 68 in the southwestern corner of the parish.
The engineer for the property owners mentioned two other subdivisions in stages of the development in the area.
Engineer Jim Tatum said the development, Gran Lake, will have 67 residential lots, most of them one acre in size or slightly smaller.
Tatum said the development will not create any drainage problems, and he noted that some neighboring properties drain across the proposed subdivision and under the state highway through a large culvert.
A lake on the property will be enlarged, he said.
An asphalt road to serve the development will be built to parish standards, he said.
Juror Richard Oliveaux, who represents the area, said he hopes that “something will happen out there” to generate sales tax revenues, referring to some type of commercial development.
But Tatum said “you need rooftops” before commercial development occurs.
At earlier meetings, jurors have lamented the fact that people moving to the fast-growing area of the parish tend to do their shopping in Zachary and Baton Rouge.
Later in the meeting, the jury set a Nov. 1 public hearing for another proposed major subdivision, to be called Iron Creek.