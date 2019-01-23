The tiny tour guide was not always seen, but she was heard. Grace Freeman spent Friday, Jan. 18, serving as ambassador to the world of livestock, creatures big and small. She was smaller than some many of those being directed through the 4-H livestock barn so she threw one arm in the air and mustered both volume and control: “Form a single line and we are going this way.”
Grace, and partners Valarie Patin and Taylor Triche, like most of those taking the tours, are in elementary school, but they have entered their first year as exhibitors at the Feliciana Livestock Show and a part of the work crew operating the Mini Farm traditionally held the day before the livestock show.
All the animals being shown at the livestock show spent Friday in place at the barn. Each year, this creates a powerful exhibit of cows, pigs, goats, sheep, chickens and rabbits for public display, said Layne Langley, nutrition agent and parish administrator in West Feliciana. Langley’s counterpart in East Feliciana, Bobby Bingham, has helped create joint programming that serves and involves both parishes.
Tours were led by 4-H and FFA exhibitors in fourth through 12th grades. Public and charter schools across East and West Feliciana created a steady stream of tour groups. Langley said 763 schoolchildren accompanied by 70 chaperones and teachers participated in the Mini Farm. Since the event was open to the public, another 75 visitors came apart from the school groups.
The newly established Junior Leader group in East Feliciana, led by agent Dawn Barnett, were not among the exhibitors, but volunteered demonstrating the goals and objectives of the program in its desire to encourage outreach and leadership skills. Many of the students are a part of the Flowers Solutions Academy in Clinton that also sent a young group of tour attendees.
The 4-H Junior Leader experience is designed to provide members with the opportunity to learn about the qualities and competencies needed to be a leader. Junior Leaders help with events like the Mini Farm with hopes of later assuming more challenging leadership roles.
Mini Farm attendees were also engaged by a group of community and organization leaders who provided hands-on booths and exhibits. Those organizations and individuals were Feliciana Master Gardens, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, West Feliciana Fire Department, Tri-Parish Coop, the Drug and Alcohol Awareness Taskforce, Al "Cruiser" Cavin and Cruiser’s Honey Bee Ranch, West Feliciana Library, Mario Alexandria family’s corn demonstration, Enviroscape expert Andrew Grezaffi and goat dairyman Matt Ewing.