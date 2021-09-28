Needle art group to meet at library
The West Feliciana Parish library is relaunching Needles, Hooks, and Books.
This adult program will take place at 2 p.m. every Wednesday, starting Oct. 6. Anyone who hand sews, knits, crochets, embroiders, cross stitches or works in any other portable medium can bring their works in progress to the library to craft as part of a community of fellow artists.
All skill levels are welcome to attend, and experienced library staff can help you learn a craft you're excited about, even if you're a total beginner.
Hands-only CPR class
West Feliciana Hospital is offering a free hands-only CPR class at 10 a.m. Oct. 1. In addition, attendees will learn more about the Jump Start a Heart EMS Department Community AED Program. Through this initiative, residents can download an app with an option to be notified of a cardiac emergency and directed to the victim’s location to administer help before the emergency responders’ arrival. All attendees will receive a free Jump Start a Heart T-shirt. To register for the class, contact the hospital at (225) 635-2443 or visit wfph.org.
Clinton market coming soon
The next monthly Clinton Community Market is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at the East Feliciana Courthouse Square. Shop around the square for handmade items, artwork, plants, food and more. Free. For information, call (225) 405-8286.
West Feliciana Trunk-or-Treat planned
Trunk or Treat will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at the West Feliciana Sports Park in the circle parking lot by the ball fields. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. A donation of $1 per car is asked. The trunk contest themes include scariest, favorite movie and West Feliciana pride. The concession stand will be open.
Flag football registration open
Flag football registration is open for ages 4-12. To register, go to the West Feliciana Parish Parks and Recreation website at www.wfprec.com and click "register now" or register over the phone at (225) 784-8447.
Families with multiple children playing need to call the office to receive the multichild discount. People interested in coaching should email ehoffmann@wfparish.org
Practice starts the week of Oct. 4. Coaches will contact parents regarding the date and time of the first practice. The season is Oct. 25 to Nov. 17. Games will be played on Mondays and some Wednesdays. Divisions for ages 4-12 will be determined after registration.
East Feliciana Council on Aging closed
The East Feliciana Council on Aging has closed due to the resurgence of the coronavirus throughout Louisiana. It will be closed until further notice.
Transportation is still being provided to all East Feliciana Parish residents for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday. Seniors ride free of charge. Transportation is provided daily for residents of any age to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride.