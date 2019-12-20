BATON ROUGE — As another fireworks sales season begins, the State Fire Marshal’s Office encourages all Louisiana residents to not only be safe when using fireworks, but knowledgeable when buying them, a news release said.
More than 300 retail fireworks permits have been issued for the 2019 New Year season, as it is state law for wholesale and retail fireworks business operators to be appropriately licensed by the fire marshal's office, in the parishes and municipalities where they are legally allowed. The sales season extends through Jan. 1.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office encourages families to choose to enjoy public fireworks displays over creating their own. However, if purchasing fireworks is the preference, it advises families to be mindful of whether the stand they are purchasing from has been permitted by this office, the release said.
Patrons can request to see permitting information at any retail fireworks business. The fire marshal's office encourages reporting any suspicious or illegal sales of fireworks to (800) 256-5452 or by visiting lasfm.org.
In addition, the State Fire Marshal’s Office wants everyone to enjoy fireworks in the safest way possible. A study by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows more than 9,000 firework-related injuries were reported in 2018.
To avoid becoming part of this statistic, the Fire Marshal's Office advises:
- Detonating devices at least 200 feet away from structures, vehicles and rubbish
- Never allowing children to light fireworks
- Never operating fireworks while impaired
- Lighting devices one at a time and monitoring embers released with a bucket of water or hose nearby
- Discarding detonated items by wetting them down to prevent re-ignition and not disposing of them in a trash container immediately