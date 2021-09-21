Gather your storm debris
Hurricane Ida debris in East Feliciana Parish needs to be curbside for removal by Saturday, Sept. 25. All debris must be brought to the right of way and should be organized into piles of wood/vegetative and white goods/appliances.
Do not pile debris under hanging limbs or utility lines or near utility poles and meters. Don’t bag storm debris or combine with household garbage.
Do not call the police jury; schedules are made by the contractor. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is responsible for debris pickup on state roads.
Kids movie night set
Movie Night at the West Feliciana Library, 5114 Burnett Road, St. Francisville, is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. The film will be “The BFG.” Kids will make a dream jar, and popcorn will be served.
Clinton market coming soon
The next monthly Clinton Community Market is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at the East Feliciana Courthouse Square. Shop around the square for handmade items, artwork, plants, food and more. Free. For information call (225) 405-8286.
West Feliciana Trunk or Treat planned
Trunk or Treat will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at the West Feliciana Sports Park in the Circle Parking Lot by the ball fields. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. A donation of $1 per car is asked. The trunk contest themes include scariest, favorite movie and West Feliciana pride. The concession stand will be open.
Flag football registration open
Flag football registration is open for ages 4-12. To register, go to the West Feliciana Parish Parks and Recreation website www.wfprec.com and click "register now" or register over the phone at (225) 784-8447.
Families with multiple children playing need to call the office to receive the multi-child discount. People interested in coaching should email ehoffmann@wfparish.org
Practice starts the week of Oct. 4. Coaches will contact parents regarding the date and time of the first practice. The season is Oct. 25 to Nov. 17. Games will be played on Mondays and some Wednesdays. Divisions for ages 4-12 will be determined after registration.
West Feliciana water payments
Don't forget West Feliciana Parish has changed payment processors for water bills, which means customers need to log into the web portal and renew their card information. Though it may appear that the saved payment method is intact, it is saved with the legacy payment processor, and it will not be processed. Others can register as a new web user. The parish is no longer accepting credit card payments over the phone.
Live music planned
Live music in Parker Park in St. Francisville will feature Ernest Scott and the Funk Children on Thursday, Sept. 23. On Oct. 28, the Florida Street Blowhards will be featured.
Election delayed
The Oct. 9 election has been moved to Nov. 13 and the Nov. 13 election moved to Dec. 11.
East Feliciana Council on Aging closed
The East Feliciana Council on Aging has closed due to the resurgence of the coronavirus throughout Louisiana. It will be closed until further notice.
Transportation is still being provided to all East Feliciana Parish residents for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday. Seniors ride free of charge. Transportation is provided daily for residents of any age to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride.