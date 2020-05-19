Slaughter Community Charter School Principal Clint Ebey announced each graduates name Friday as the Class of 2020 drove by the front of the school in decorated vehicles.
The graduates donned caps and gowns and showed off their diplomas, which were distributed earlier, as they drove in front of the school.
The cars circled around the school and got back in line and Ebey conferred the diplomas and moved their tassels. Police Chief David Almond led the graduates on a parade through the town.
Residents dotted the parade route, waving and holding signs celebrating the graduates.