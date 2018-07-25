Thursday
Menu: Ham and lima beans with rice, strawberry kiwi juice, steamed spinach, cornbread, chocolate marshmallow snack cake
Devotional and blood pressure checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana Council on Aging
Friday
Menu: Bourbon chicken salad sandwich, spinach salad with Italian dressing, mixed fruit, banana pudding
Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Monday
Menu: Chicken breast fillet with gravy, mashed potatoes, Italian blend vegetables, bread, margarine, banana marshmallow snack cake
Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Tuesday
Menu: Sliced ham and cheese sandwich, lettuce/tomato/pickle, mayonnaise/mustard, carrot raisin salad, applesauce cup
Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Wednesday
August menus not available
Bingo, Legacy Hospice, Cancer Services: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Thursday, Aug. 2
Devotional and blood pressure checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.
The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.