Thursday

Menu: Ham and lima beans with rice, strawberry kiwi juice, steamed spinach, cornbread, chocolate marshmallow snack cake 

Devotional and blood pressure checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana Council on Aging

Friday

Menu: Bourbon chicken salad sandwich, spinach salad with Italian dressing, mixed fruit, banana pudding

Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Monday

Menu: Chicken breast fillet with gravy, mashed potatoes, Italian blend vegetables, bread, margarine, banana marshmallow snack cake

Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Tuesday

Menu: Sliced ham and cheese sandwich, lettuce/tomato/pickle, mayonnaise/mustard, carrot raisin salad, applesauce cup

Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Wednesday

August menus not available

Bingo, Legacy Hospice, Cancer Services: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Thursday, Aug. 2

Devotional and blood pressure checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.

The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.

