Blood drive set
A Bloodmobile blood drive will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at the West Feliciana Parish Library. Visit tinyurl.com/2rcj6ddh to sign up for an appointment. Visit www.vitalant.org/health to fill out paperwork early.
All donors are asked to wear a protective face covering for the entire donation process. Donor’s temperature will be checked before entering; donors who are feeling ill or have a temperature above 99.6 degrees will not be permitted to enter. Surfaces are cleaned before and after each donor. Do not attempt to donate if you know you have been exposed to COVID-19 in the last 14 days.
Lawyers and Libraries
Audubon Regional Library is participating in the 2021 Lawyers and Libraries program. Free online webinars will be at noon daily from Oct. 25-29. Topics are: Monday, custody; Tuesday, housing; Wednesday, estate planning; Thursday, bankruptcy; and Friday, divorce. People who need to use a library computer or need help with their own device should come to the library for the events. Free Wi-Fi is available inside and outside all library locations.
Lock your doors
Feliciana District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla reminds people to lock their vehicles. On Facebook, he said a rash of vehicle burglaries has happened, most between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Unlocked vehicles at homes have been rummaged through and items taken. If anyone sees suspicious activities, call the police.
Trunk-or-Treat for schools
The East Feliciana Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 29 at Lawyer’s Row. Decorating starts at 8 a.m., judging at 9 a.m., and buses of trunk-or-treaters arrive at 9:20 a.m. The winner will be announced at 11 a.m. Email scrowe@landmarkbankla.com or call (225) 933-7889 to register your trunk.
West Feliciana Trunk-or-Treat planned
Trunk-or-Treat will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at the West Feliciana Sports Park in the circle parking lot by the ball fields. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. A donation of $1 per car is asked. The trunk contest themes include scariest, favorite movie and West Feliciana pride. The concession stand will be open.
Help Terrebonne students
The East Feliciana 4-H is collecting school supplies to help children in Terrebonne Parish. Items will be accepted until Nov. 12. Visit facebook.com/EASTFELICIANA4H for a list of items sought.
Break up With salt
Break up With Salt is a program to help adults at risk or with hypertension/high blood pressure learn about managing the condition through goal setting, diet, label reading, portion control and cooking. This program is open to the public and there is no cost to attend the series. The program will be offered from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 1, 3, 8, and 10 at the East Feliciana AgCenter Office. At least five people must be registered for the series to be conducted. Seating is limited to 15. Call Layne Langley, area nutrition agent, by Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the East Feliciana Office at (225) 683-3101 or at the West Feliciana Office at (225) 635-3614 or register at https://forms.office.com/r/4UKTbdh3zL.
Forum to gather healthy goals
The Solitude Healthy Communities Forum is planned for 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at Galilee Baptist Church, 7022 CR-563, in St. Francisville. The meeting will be about two hours. The meeting is to learn from community leaders and others about the needs and concerns related to health in Solitude. The goal is to prioritize a list of issues related to health that either help or hinder the community and parish from being a healthy community.
4-H selling sweet potatoes, more
The East Feliciana Parish 4-H Program is accepting orders for the annual Fall Commodity Fundraiser. This year, the sale will include Louisiana grown sweet potatoes and pecans. The order deadline is Monday, Oct. 25.
An online store will allow people to pay by credit/debit cards. The price increases online to include the service and transaction fees. Visit east-feliciana-4-h-foundation.square.site/fall-commodity-sale.
The other payment methods include checks and money orders made payable to the East Feliciana 4-H Foundation. Buyers may call in, drop by the East Feliciana Extension Office, or mail orders at 4419 Idlewild Road, Clinton, LA 70722. Order forms are available at www.lsuagcenter.com/articles/page1600892028852.
All orders will be available for pickup Nov. 11-12 at the East Feliciana Extension Office. Times of pickup will be announced later.
Rubber Duck Derby for Scholarships
The West Feliciana Chamber will hold the first Rubber Duck Derby fundraiser for scholarships for high school graduates at 10 a.m. Nov. 6 at the West Feliciana Sports Park Pond. Numbered raffle tickets will coordinate with rubber ducks, that will be launched into the pond where the Fire Department will spray the ducks to the other side for a chance to win prizes.
First place wins diamond stud earring, second place wins $1,000, third place wins a 50 inch smart TV, and fourth place is a crawfish pot and burner. Smaller prizes are available as well. Tickets are $10, available at rubberduckderby.vraffle.org. Winners do not have to be present.
East Feliciana Council on Aging closed
The East Feliciana Council on Aging has closed due to the resurgence of the coronavirus throughout Louisiana. It will be closed until further notice.
Transportation is still being provided to all East Feliciana Parish residents for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday. Seniors ride free of charge. Transportation is provided daily for residents of any age to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride.