The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:

West Feliciana Council on Aging

12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719

Start time for all activities is 10 a.m.

First and third Monday

Line dance

Fourth Monday

Religious service

Tuesdays

Nutrition education

Wednesdays

Exercise/yoga

Thursdays

Bible study

Fridays

Bingo/movie/excursion

All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join.

Transportation

For transportation to the center or with questions, call (225) 635-6719.

East Feliciana Council on Aging

11102 Bank St., Clinton

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Devotional: 11:15 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Bingo: 10:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 16

Tai chi: 10:45 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 19

Tai chi: 10:45 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Bingo: 10:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.

Transportation

Transportation is provided to all East Feliciana residents for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday.

The East Feliciana Public Transit and Council on Aging will provide free transportation for parish residents 60 years and older until funding from the coronavirus relief bill is gone. Each trip includes two stops. This does not include Medicaid clients. 

Notice of 24 hours is required for appointments. Call the Council on Aging at (225) 683-9862 or (225) 683-9808 to schedule a ride.

Also, free transportation is being provided for anyone of any age that needs to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride.

Tags

View comments