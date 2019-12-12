The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries sent out a reminder about returning to Louisiana after out-of-state hunts with harvested deer or other cervids about the state’s cervid carcass importation ban.
This comes after a Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agent recently cited three Louisiana men for violating the importation ban in the Acadiana area with deer they had allegedly harvested in Texas and transported back to Louisiana.
According to the ban, which became effective in March 2017, no person shall import, transport or possess any cervid carcass or part of a cervid carcass originating outside of Louisiana, except:
- Meat that is cut and wrapped
- Meat that has been boned out
- Quarters or other portions of meat with no part of the spinal column or head attached
- Antlers
- Clean skull plates with antlers
- Cleaned skulls without tissue attached
- Capes
- Tanned hides
- Finished taxidermy mounts
- Cleaned cervid teeth
This ban is to reduce the likelihood that chronic wasting disease will enter Louisiana through carcass importation. Approved parts and meat from other states must contain a possession tag with the hunter’s name, out-of-state license number (if required), address, species, date and location (county and state) of harvest. Each state has different possession requirements for game once processed.
Illegal transportation of cervid carcasses brings a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail.
The ban defines a cervid as animals of the family Cervidae, including but not limited to white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, moose, caribou, fallow deer, axis deer, sika deer, red deer and reindeer.
Chronic wasting disease is a neurodegenerative disease found in most deer species, including moose, elk and mule deer as well as white-tailed deer. It is infectious and always fatal. It’s part of a group of diseases known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies and is similar to mad cow disease of cattle and scrapie in sheep. These diseases cause irreversible damage to brain tissue, which leads to death of the animal.
For information on chronic wasting disease, including instructions on testing harvested deer and an instructional video on proper deer caping, go to wlf.louisiana.gov/hunting/CWD.