LeVain T. Woodridge announced her candidacy for District 2 Division 1 of the East Feliciana Parish School Board.
She is a lifelong resident of Jackson and a graduate of Jackson High School. She has been married to Arthur L. Woodridge for 28 years and has one daughter, Yamesha L. Harris, who also graduated and has played an active role in the East Feliciana school system. She has two grandsons, Jordan Davis and Jiren Thompson.
Woodridge was employed by the system for over 10 years before retiring from the Louisiana State Penitentiary.
“My love for my community and for those who reside here has broadened my attraction to work with other innovators to improve the parish and to ameliorate our schools and the school district," she said in a campaign announcement. "The sole purpose of doing so is to guarantee our children obtain the greatest schooling and education possible and are recognized for their academic achievement(s) during these critical upbringing years."
Woodridge said she cares very much about the quality of the East Feliciana schools — "not only for the evident sake and benefit of our children and students, but also an effective and profitable anchor in our community."
"I feel compelled to perform my civic duties and assist in any way possible," she added.
“As an active community member where I have lived for over 50 years, I believe I have portrayed acts of endurance, resilience and grit while still ensuring my capabilities of actively serving my community," she said. "I am currently active in many organizations throughout the community; the East Feliciana Alcohol and Drug Council, Helpers in His Name Food Bank where I serve as the agent representative, and the Jackson Tourism Committee, just to name a few. As an active member of these organizations, I demonstrate a willingness and ability to uphold my commitment to be of service to all mankind."
The election is Nov. 8.