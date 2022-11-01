Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 8
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Harvest Festival announced
A Harvest Festival and Art Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 12 on Charter Street, Jackson. Food, art, music and face painting will be available.
Booth fee is $25. Contact Ginger at (225) 933-4911 or ging130@yahoo.com for information or visit facebook.com/bluefronantiques.
Also, the Jackson Fire Department will hold a Touch a Truck Day. Bring the children to see the department's trucks and equipment.
Session on Jackson book planned
Author Michael F. Howell will speak about his recently released book “Journey to War’s Eve: An Antebellum History of Jackson, Louisiana,” at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Pipes McKowen Store, 1740 Charter St., Jackson.
Books will be available for purchase at the event.
Christmas race
The annual Rudolph Run 5K/1-Mile Donner Dash at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 3 at 5720 Commerce St., St. Francisville. Registration at 7 a.m.
The run will take place through St. Francisville during the Christmas in the Country weekend. Come out in reindeer attire. Water stations will along the route, Christmas music from a DJ, a hot cocoa station, vendors in the park and local shopping downtown. Visit https://fb.me/e/5kbl7bSCc.
Register by Nov. 11 to ensure receiving a T-shirt.
Observe Veterans Day
The Alexander Stirling Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a Veterans Day program at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Masonic Cemetery in Clinton. The program includes placing flags on all veterans' graves. Organizers suggest bringing lawn chairs.
Dixon to hold art sale
The Dixon Correctional Institute will hold its annual arts and crafts show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 on the facility's grounds, 5568 La. 68, Jackson. Entry is $5 and is cash only. Admission for children under 6 is free. Items for sale were made by inmates and include paintings, woodworking, furniture, jewelry, leatherwork and more.
2023 Nursing Scholarship application period open
Lane Volunteer Services is accepting applications for the 2023 Nursing Scholarship award.
A $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to a graduating Louisiana high school student who plans to pursue a career in nursing and will attend a Louisiana college, university or other credentialed nursing program.
The application deadline is March 24.
For an application, visit: LaneRMC.org, call (225) 658-6699 or email tpayment@lanermc.org.
Sharps disposal
The East Feliciana Parish Health Unit is providing free disposal of sharps waste from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday through Friday. Bring sharps containers inside for disposal. Use a suitable container — such as a heavy-duty plastic laundry detergent bottle — for the sharps.