East Feliciana Parish police jurors said during their Oct. 17 meeting that proposed vehicle storage and salvage yard regulations should go back to the Planning and Zoning Commission for concurrence with the parish engineering firm’s recommendations.
The commission meets Oct. 25.
John Rouchon, the commission’s secretary, argued, however, that the planning and zoning panel is not required to review the changes made to its original recommendation.
A property owner’s request made more than a year ago to open a state-approved “official tow/impound lot” on her property off La. 10 east of Clinton sparked a delayed discussion of regulations for various vehicle discussions.
The request also sparked opposition from other property owners and trustees of the nearby Clinton Masonic Cemetery.
The commission made a recommendation last year to set zoning classifications for tow/impound lots, towing services with storage limited to 24 hours and vehicle wrecking yards, junk yards and salvage yards.
The jury did not follow up on the recommendation, however, until the property owner recently approached the jury.
Parish Manager Joseph Moreau said engineers with the Forte and Tablada firm recommended the three types of yards, but said each should be in light industrial zones. The original recommendation has the police tow/impound lot in commercial districts, towing services in light industrial zones and scrap yards in heavy industrial areas.
The engineers also said each of the types of storage facilities should be defined in the ordinance.
Sue Bunch, who is opposed to the proposed lot east of Clinton, asked when a copy of the ordinance will be available for public inspection and who will draft it.
Jurors said the Planning and Zoning Commission will draft a version for the jury to consider for a required public hearing, but Rouchon disagreed.
“We’re not going to produce a finished copy. That’s (jury) staff work,” Rouchon said.
On other matters, the jury approved a new 12-year agreement for the Feliciana Area Agricultural Recreational and Marketing organization for an arena built with state funds on jury property east of Clinton.
Jurors took no action on a request from Clinton residents to hold a Dec. 2 Christmas tree lightning program on the courthouse square, saying no one has formally approached the jury about plans for the event, which are already being advertised on social media.