Doctors who evaluated whether alleged serial killer Ryan Sharpe was fit to stand trial are expected to testify as his trial continues Thursday in East Feliciana Parish.

Sharpe, 38, is accused of gunning down four people — killing three — all within a short distance of his home between July and October of 2017.

He is charged with second-degree murder in the July 2017 shooting death of Thomas Bass, first-degree murder in the fatal October 2017 shooting of Brad DeFranceschi and attempted first-degree murder in the September 2017 wounding of Buck Hornsby.

Sharpe also faces a second-degree murder charge in East Baton Rouge Parish in the September 2017 for shooting former BREC Commissioner Carroll Breeden Sr., who was killed while doing yard work. That trial has been delayed until June 2020.

Defense lawyer Tommy Damico said Sharpe couldn't recall the shootings and has a major mental disorder. Damico noted during opening statements Wednesday that Sharpe's friends and family had become increasingly worried about his erratic behavior months before the killings.

Sharpe has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Because the burden of proof in such a defense rests entirely on Sharpe, the plea of not guilty by insanity sets up a key question for jurors to decide: could he tell right from wrong.

Prosecutors contend Sharpe knew his actions were wrong because he had tried to conceal himself from being spotted. They say he planned to surrender to authorities and plead insanity to avoid justice.

The second day of testimony follows emotional opening arguments Wednesday by prosecutors, as well as law enforcement testimony detailing the killings.

DeFranceschi's wife, who was inside her home while her husband was shot in their front yard, is also expected to testify.

DeFranceschi's death was the last in the series of killings that put the Bluff Creek area on edge for weeks.

Sharpe, following his arrest, told investigators the government had commissioned him to shoot people as part of a "big operation” and he needed to call the sheriff’s office to fill “tags.”

In a video of his interview with authorities, which prosecutors played in court Wednesday, a State Police detective asked Sharpe if he had shot anyone. Sharpe quickly replied: "I shot him, yes sir."

Medical professionals who assessed Sharpe are expected to testify on their findings as early as Thursday. Several of them evaluated him and concluded he was fit to stand trial.

Sharpe hasn't testified, and it's unclear if he plans to.

Prosecutor Sam D'Aquilla said testimony could conclude before the end of the week, leaving the case in the hands of the jury following closing statements and the judge's instructions to the jurors.