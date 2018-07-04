The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between June 21-27:

June 22

Godbold, Roderick K.: 50, 106 W. Factory St., Amite; battery of a correctional facility employee.

Norman III, Richard T.: 25, 1521 34th Ave., Gulfport, Mississippi; speeding 87/65, illegal possession of stolen things over $5,000, introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

June 23

McElroy, Chartriccia M.: 47, 144 Laird Fletcher Road, Natchitoches; simple possession of marijuana.

June 24

Edwards, Michael A.: 36, 918 David St., New Roads; speeding 70/55, DWI second offense, open container, driving under suspension.

June 25

Day, Jeffrey D.: 33, 908 Cane Creek Road, Centerville, Mississippi; speeding 96/55, careless operation, bench warrant – speeding 93/65.

Demouchette, Jermine: 42, 4941 Brinkley St., Houston, Texas; illegal possession of stolen things (vehicle).

June 26

Long, Deidra L.: 47, 817 Melville St., New Roads; malfeasance in office.

June 27

Batiste, Tera K.: 23, 7498 W. Stacey Drive, Ventress; cruelty to juveniles.

Johnson, Jacob L.: 25, 8114 Muscadine Lane, St. Francisville; parole violator.

