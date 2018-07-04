The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between June 21-27:
June 22
Godbold, Roderick K.: 50, 106 W. Factory St., Amite; battery of a correctional facility employee.
Norman III, Richard T.: 25, 1521 34th Ave., Gulfport, Mississippi; speeding 87/65, illegal possession of stolen things over $5,000, introduction of contraband into a penal institution.
June 23
McElroy, Chartriccia M.: 47, 144 Laird Fletcher Road, Natchitoches; simple possession of marijuana.
June 24
Edwards, Michael A.: 36, 918 David St., New Roads; speeding 70/55, DWI second offense, open container, driving under suspension.
June 25
Day, Jeffrey D.: 33, 908 Cane Creek Road, Centerville, Mississippi; speeding 96/55, careless operation, bench warrant – speeding 93/65.
Demouchette, Jermine: 42, 4941 Brinkley St., Houston, Texas; illegal possession of stolen things (vehicle).
June 26
Long, Deidra L.: 47, 817 Melville St., New Roads; malfeasance in office.
June 27
Batiste, Tera K.: 23, 7498 W. Stacey Drive, Ventress; cruelty to juveniles.
Johnson, Jacob L.: 25, 8114 Muscadine Lane, St. Francisville; parole violator.