The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division provided transportation for essential workers who are trapped by unsafe driving conditions caused by freezing weather blanketing the state, a news release said.
Agents began transporting essential workers to and from work the evening of Feb. 15.
Wildlife and Fisheries agents are transporting essential workers the Louisiana Veterans Home in East Feliciana Parish, to the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Bossier Parish, the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home in Ouachita Parish.
Agents are also providing transportation for workers at Bienville Parish medical facilities, St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe, the LSU Oschner Medical in Shreveport and West Carroll Parish nursing homes.
Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet said Thursday, “We will continue this effort until it is no longer needed. This is something we are pleased we can do for the people of our state during this critical time.”
“Anytime we can provide a public service in a time of need like we are facing now we try our best to do so,” said Col. Chad Hebert, head of the Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division. “Our agents are equipped with four-wheel drive trucks and have experience in almost any type of bad driving condition imaginable for Louisiana.”