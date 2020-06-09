As Louisiana moves into Phase 2 of reopening, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser announced the reopening of eight of the state’s welcome centers and the state library.
Starting June 5, the lobbies of each welcome center along interstates and highways, including the St. Francisville Welcome Center (U.S. 61 from Mississippi) opened to visitors following guidelines released under Phase 2. Louisiana’s welcome centers have been closed since March 16, only keeping open restroom facilities for travelers.
“The road to recovery is not one we will travel quickly, but we need to get started safely and smartly,” said Nungesser. “As people start to venture away from their homes, they are going to do so mostly by driving. ”
Each of the welcome centers was to receive another deep disinfecting of all surfaces and areas accessible by the public and staff. Welcome centers will be continually cleaned and disinfected throughout the day and overnights. Each welcome center will be distributing “Feed Your Soul” branded face masks for free to all visitors, and limiting the number of visitors inside the lobby area to no more than 10 at a time. Welcome center staff will continue to wear masks and will complete the guest register book for visitors. Social distancing will be maintained, and travel brochures will be secured behind the desk and distributed to visitors as requested.
Louisiana state parks is accepting overnight reservations at 18 parks from out-of-state visitors, as well as Louisiana residents, using the discount code WELCOMEBACK. The discount code offers a four-night booking for the price of three for stays through Sept. 7. Reservations can be made online at louisianastateparks.reserveamerica.com. Check with the specific parks to see what is open.