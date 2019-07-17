Laurie Ann Hancock has joined Brooke Bock, M.D., at St. Francis Pediatrics in St. Francisville to serve as a pediatric nurse practitioner and certified lactation consultant.
Hancock graduated as a registered nurse in 2003. She worked for Woman’s Hospital in the mother/baby department for over 15 years, working as a bedside nurse, transition nurse, lactation nurse and charge nurse.
During that time, she received the Nurse Excellence award from the Baton Rouge District Nurses Association.
She was a quality manager for the mother/baby department for two years. In 2012, she returned to school to earn her bachelor’s degree in nursing and became a certified lactation consultant in 2018. She was involved in initiating virtual lactation consults at Woman’s Hospital. She graduated from the University of South Alabama in 2016 specializing in pediatric care.
Hancock is married to David Hancock. The couple has three daughters — Shelby, Annalee and Julia — and lives in Clinton. She volunteers in the community and at church events. She is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics organization.
“I am ecstatic to be practicing as a pediatric nurse practitioner and a lactation consultant at St. Francis Pediatrics and work closely with Dr. Bock,” she said. “I look forward to providing the best care available to the children of our community.”