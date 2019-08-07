The LPB story aired over the weekend during the "Louisiana the State We Are In" on Melville's $4 million grant to help with its water quality problems was very good. It was most interesting to me as a resident living in a town where water quality problems have plagued us for years in East Feliciana Parish.
While I am thrilled for Melville and its grant, I found comments from a former Melville town council member most notable as it relates to our journey in Clinton. Embedded in the broadcast was the brief chat with the former Melville town council member who said that Melville's infrastructure and water quality challenges had lots to do with money management. He was frustrated that as a council member, he rarely got timely bank statements (financial reports I think?) to approve budgets or make decisions so that the town could fix their water problems.
This has been a huge problem in Clinton, where council members don't get financial reports until they arrive at the meeting — if they get them at all — and are then asked to digest and vote on money matters with very little time to study or review how much if any money the town has to spend. This was especially significant a year ago when the part time town accountant in Clinton announced that the town was out of money. None of the Clinton council members were aware the town was broke.
Also, I talked to a former Norwood resident Collin Andrews who once served as mayor there who had similar challenges in getting timely financial information. He became so frustrated that not long after finishing his term he moved to Baton Rouge.
As a traveling salesman who visits big and small towns in three states over the past three decades, I've heard the trials and tribulations of small towns across the country which just are not doing well. The question is what and how are we going to support these small towns with skilled financial guidance and management. There is an amazing and indeed abundant access to funding and grants, but small-town staffs seems poorly equipped to manage these resources once they get funding. So the issue of support isn't always funding or actual dollars; it appears that financial management aid is what might be the best resource. It's not always how much you have but how you manage what you do have.
I am just sad for the poor condition of so many of the state and region's small towns.
Kenneth W. Dunaway
salesman, Clinton