Friends and family joined the graduates of the University of Louisiana Monroe on Dec. 14 for the Summer/Fall 2019 Commencement Ceremony in Fant-Ewing Coliseum.
A total of 770 degrees were awarded to 764 graduates for the Summer and Fall 2019 semesters.
Six undergraduates were recognized for maintaining a 4.0 GPA during their college careers, including Samantha Maria Hale, Prairieville, B.S. in Elementary Education.
East Feliciana
Clinton: Lauren Katherine Bihm, Bachelor of Science in Speech-Language Pathology, Summa Cum Laude.
Jackson: Braelon Alyse Bigner, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Magna Cum Laude.
Slaughter: Arianna Angele Smith, Bachelor of Science in Health Studies: Health Care Management & Marketing.