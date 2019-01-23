Saints fall short to Broncos
The West Feliciana Saints freshmen, junior varsity and varsity basketball teams made the short trek to Zachary on Jan. 15 to take on the Broncos in the “Havoc House.”
The freshmen Saints fell short 40-27 in the opener. The junior varsity started fast and held off a late fourth-quarter Zachary rally to defeat the Broncos 36-34.
In the varsity game, the Saints struggled to stop Chaun Moore, of the Broncos. Moore poured in 28 points, including 11 points in the fourth quarter, to lead the Broncos to a 66-40 victory.
Offensively, the Saints spread the ball around with eight players in the scoring column. Robert Smith was the Saints' high scorer with 16 points, followed by Arin Spears who had 8. The Saints also were able to get a 3-pointer each from Clayton Howard and Harrison Leak.
The Saints boys will be at home against University on Friday to start district play, at Brusly on Tuesday, and home for Glen Oaks on Feb. 1.
Feliciana sports shorts
- West Feliciana Saints standout Kam Jackson accepted a track scholarship to Baylor University, and Khiry Morrison accepted a football scholarship to Louisiana Tech University.
- Former Saint Jakob Fudge competed in his first collegiate meet for the University of Louisiana at Monroe on Jan. 13 at the Ted Nelson Invitational at Texas A&M University. Fudge finished sixth in the weight throw with a toss of 53-11¾ and scored points for the Warhawks by placing 13th in the shot put with a throw of 45-2.5
- Former Saints quarterback and now Northwestern State Demon safety Ryan Reed made the Southland Conference All -Academic Team for the third time. Reed was also the Demons' third-leading tackler and carries a 3.52 GPA in industrial engineering technology.
- Kam Jackson and Kennedy London were at it again on the track on Jan. 19 at the LSU High School Indoor Track Qualifier. Jackson placed second in the 60m with a time of 6.93, while London won the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.98. The State Indoor Track Meet will be Feb. 16 at the Carl Maddox Fieldhouse at LSU.
- The East Feliciana Tigers picked up a 57-52 victory over neighbor and district rival Northeast on Jan. 18. The Tigers are 2-2 in district with a home game against Capitol on Friday followed by road games against Northeast (Feb. 1) and Capitol (Feb. 5).
- At the time of this writing, the Lady Saints basketball team had won five of their last six games and won their district opener on the road against Baker (71-49) on Jan. 18.
- The Jan. 15 power rankings have the Lady Saints soccer team with a No. 23 seed, which would put it in the playoffs. The power rankings were not as kind for the Saints boys soccer team, which was a No. 34 seed at the time of writing and just missing the playoffs. Both the Lady Saints and Saints were set to complete the regular season on Jan. 22 against Brusly. The soccer girls playoff pairings will be announced Jan. 29 with the boys playoff announced Jan. 30.