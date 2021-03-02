By signing his name on the dotted line, West Feliciana High School senior Bennett Clement made official his commitment to LSU Eunice. The baseball team’s star center fielder's future looks bright.
When asked about his star player, West Feliciana head baseball coach Gannon Achord had high praise of the new commit. “Bennett is a great player, and we cannot wait to watch him play at the next level.”
A multisport athlete, Clement was also West Feliciana’s star quarterback on the football field. However, you can tell that his love for baseball was always going to shine through. I had the opportunity to speak with the new Eunice commit, and he was overjoyed with the support he had received from family, coaches, teammates, classmates, and more during the process of his decision.
“I’m just really excited to make it official and sign with Eunice,” Clement said. “I’m ready to get bigger, stronger and overall for the next level, and I think Eunice is the best place to make that next step.”
A humble young man with a bright future, it seems as if the LSU Eunice baseball team is getting a truly good one with the signing of West Feliciana’s Clement.