Summer jobs
West Feliciana Parish Parks and Recreation is looking to hire summer camp staff. Workers must be 17 years or older, willing to work Monday through Friday, work well with children and be dependable. Call (225) 784-8447 for information.
Register for summer camp
West Feliciana Parish Parks and Recreation announces its Summer Camps. They will run May 31-July 29 for ages 6-11. Costs is $175.00 a week and will meet 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, at Bains gym. Call (225) 784-8447 for information. Visit www.wfprec.com to register.
Author to speak at Audubon
The Friends of Oakley Board invites the public to come to the museum meeting room at the State Historic Site, 11788 La. 965, St. Francisville, to hear author Danny Heitman discuss his book “A Summer of Birds.”
Heitman researched John James Audubon’s stay at Oakley in 1821. The free event is open to the public. The book will be available for purchase and Heitman can autograph copies.
Although Friends of Oakley membership runs from January to January, membership is available at any time, and it includes a quarterly, hard-copy newsletter and current information about what is going on at Audubon State Historic Site.
After the presentation, a Friends of Oakley meeting will be held and members will vote for officers as well as new members of the board.
New market
Community Market Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the second Saturday of each month at the West Feliciana Sports Park. It starts June 11. All vendors welcome at $15 a table. Vendor is responsible for set up and cleanup. Call (225) 784-8447 to reserve a spot. Produce, arts and crafts, jewelry and more will be available.
Buy a veteran's brick
Honor a veteran or service member this Memorial Day with a personalized commemorative brick at the Wall of Veterans at Regional Veterans Park. Regional Veterans Park is on the campus of Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., Zachary. For information, visit regionalveteranspark.org or call (225) 938-1686.
Small changes for health
Small Changes, Healthy Habits will be held at the West Feliciana Parish LSU AgCenter Office from 10 a.m. to noon June 2, 9, 16 and 23. This program helps adults make modest, healthy, long-term changes in both diet and physical activity. Layne Langley, area nutrition agent with the LSU AgCenter, will lead the meetings.
The nutrition series is open to the public and costs $13. To register and purchase the class, visit the LSU AgCenter Online Store at store.lsuagcenter.com/p-2522-small-changes-healthy-habits.aspx.
Deadline to register and pay is May 25. Seating is limited to 20 people. For questions, contact Langley at 225-635-3614 or at lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu.
Session 1: Small Changes & Physical Activity will cover habit, the value of manageable goals and physical activity recommendations.
Session 2: Pantry Makeover will cover what food to keep in the house.
Session 3: Grocery Store Tour will look at food labels and how to make informed decisions on buying products to increase health and nutrition.
Session 4: Cooking & Knife Skills will help participants prepare more healthful and economical meals and learn about knife uses and how to care for them.
Empty the Shelter
Through Sunday, May 15, in partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation, West Feliciana Animal Humane Society will participate in the “Empty the Shelter” program. Any animal at the West Feliciana Parish animal shelter may be adopted for a $25 fee.
The regular adoption procedure will be followed, so potential adopters should start the process by completing the online application form at www.jotform.com/shannonsshaffer/adoptionapplication. Photos and information about available animals can be found on the shelter website, wfahs.org/, or on the West Feliciana Animal Humane Society Friends Facebook page.
For information, email through the website above or call the shelter during business hours at (225) 635-5801.
OLLI programs in May
OLLI Felicianas Chapter will learn about “Birds and Bees” at its upcoming Lunch & Learn. Attendees are encouraged to bring lunch and a friend to the West Feliciana Parish Library to hear Darlene Reaves talk about birds and Amy West discuss bees at noon, Wednesday, May 11. Contact OLLI at (225) 578-2500 or olli@outreach.lsu.edu. On Facebook, visit OLLI in the Felicianas.
Also, CC Lockwood, nature photographer and West Feliciana resident, will speak about “Whitewater, Smooth Water, Rough Water, Calm” at 10 a.m. May 24 at the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church, 12404 La. 10, in St. Francisville. Lockwood has released a new book titled: "Louisiana Wild — the Protected & Restored Lands of the Nature Conservancy."
Model railroaders return
The Greater Baton Rouge Model Railroaders have reopened its facility on the grounds of the Republic of West Florida Historical Museum, 3406 College St., in Jackson. The club is open free of charge on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information, visit www.greaterbrrailroaders.com.