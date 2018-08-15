WASHINGTON — Farm Service Agency Administrator Richard Fordyce reminded producers the deadline to sign up for enrollment in the Conservation Reserve Program is Friday.
“Any agricultural producer that has eligible land should review the benefits of this program,” said Fordyce. “It removes from production marginal, erodible land and, in doing so, improves water quality, increases wildlife habitat and provides more opportunities for recreational activities, including fishing, hunting and wildlife viewing.”
For this year’s sign-up, limited priority practices are available for continuous enrollment. They include grassed waterways, filter strips, riparian buffers, wetland restoration and others.
The agency will use updated soil rental rates to make annual rental payments, reflecting current values. It will not offer incentive payments as part of the new sign-up.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will not open a general sign-up this year; however, a one-year extension will be offered to existing program participants with expiring contracts of 14 years or less.
Additionally, the agency established new ranking criteria for Conservation Reserve Program grasslands. To guarantee all grasslands offers are treated equally, applicants who previously applied (prior to the current sign-up period) will be asked to reapply using the new ranking criteria.