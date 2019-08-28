East Feliciana Chamber of Commerce event
The East Feliciana Chamber of Commerce will hold a Lunch & Learn on Sept. 17 at Pop's Lil Stop, 7150 La. 10, Jackson. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Randy Pierce, CEO and general manager at DEMCO, will be the guest speaker. The lunch is $15 a person, with a choice fried fish with french fries, grilled chicken Caesar wrap, or salad with grilled shrimp or grilled chicken.
Education help for adults in West Feliciana
The West Feliciana Parish Work ReadyU Program can help people help children with homework, help people who need to take the Hi/Set to earn a diploma, and learn computer, budgeting or parenting skills. For information, contact Louise Dukes or Adriane Hargrove at (225) 635-5299, dukesl@wfpsb.org or hargrovea@wfpsb.org.
Jackson market, fest set
The first Jackson Street Market and Festival will be 8 a.m. Oct. 19 on Main Street. Organizers are seeking vendors, and booth space is free. Music, food, jewelry, canned and baked goods, antiques, custom furniture and candles will be on sale. Reserve space by texting or calling (225)247-7215 or emailing tmich33@bellsouth.net
Water Institute speaker at OLLI meetingAn OLLI Coffee for the Feliciana Chapter of Osher Lifelong Learning Institute will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17 at the St. Francisville First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. It is open to the public. Amy Wold, director of communications for The Water Institute of the Gulf, will speak about the challenges coastal Louisiana faces, what is being done to address these challenges and the formation of the institute.
East Feliciana alumni sought for homecoming event
All alumni of East Feliciana, Clinton and Jackson high schools are invited to the East Feliciana High Homecoming Gala from 8 p.m. to midnight Sept. 28 at the East Feliciana PD Center, 9414 Plank Road, in Clinton.
The Bucket List will perform, and there will be a DJ. Food will be served at the formal event. Tickets are $25 and are presale only. Tables are $250. For information, call Mia Taylor at (225) 719-7078.
Hunter Safety Course
The 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office is sponsoring a Hunter Safety Course on Sept. 14-15 at the Jackson Civic Center, 2084 La. 10, in Jackson.
Seating is limited. Call (225) 683-8563 to register. The Saturday session is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sunday, the hours will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Participants must attend both sessions and pass the test to qualify for a Louisiana hunting license.
Dodgeball event expands
The West Feliciana Education Foundation's fifth annual West Feliciana Dodgeball Challenge is Sept. 21. Team registration runs through Sunday. Added events include a 10K, 5K and a 1-mile fun run. To register and find information, visit www.wearewestfel.org.
Campaign announcement deadline set
The Democrat and Watchman will publish campaign announcements for the upcoming general election. All announcements must include the candidate's name, age, employment, political party and education. Include a telephone number.
All announcements must be received by Thurrsday, Aug. 29. Email announcements and a photograph to zachary@theadvocate.com.
All announcements will be edited for style and length.
For information, call editor Darlene Denstorff at (225) 388-0215.
Council on Aging meeting, membership drive set
The East Feliciana Council on Aging will hold its annual membership meeting at 1 p.m. Sept. 12 at 11102 Bank St. in Clinton. Anyone who would like to join may stop by the office or call (225) 683-9862.